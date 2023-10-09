215 People Rescued From Israel By the Hungarian Air Force Plane

As part of the joint rescue operation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense, two planes of the Hungarian Air Force left Israeli airspace with 215 people on board and are now on their way to Hungary in safe airspace, Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized that one of their most important tasks during the armed conflict in Israel is to bring the Hungarian people who are in danger home as soon as possible. Péter Szijjártó wrote that in the framework of the joint rescue operation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, two Hungarian Air Force planes with 215 people on board have just left Israeli airspace and are now on their way to Hungary in safe airspace. Since then, they have already landed safe and sound on Hungarian ground.

As in all cases, we only provide information about such promotions when those involved are already safe. In this case too, the timely information would have endangered the lives of hundreds of Hungarian citizens, the minister emphasized. “We thank the authorities of Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania for their cooperation in quickly issuing the necessary permits for the flight,” said Péter Szijjártó.