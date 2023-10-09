IEAS Film Club: The Mole Agent

This week’s screening will be The Mole Agent (dir. Maite Alberdi, 2020) at the IEAS Film Club.

Short description of the movie: A private investigator in Chile hires someone to work as a mole at a retirement home where a client of his suspects the caretakers of elder abuse.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6:00 p.m. in Studio 111, and after the film, they’ll host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Date: Tuesday (October 10th), 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Studio 111, Main Building

The language of the event is English.