Earthquake Occurred in Slovakia – It Could Also Be Felt in Hungary

The 5-magnitude earthquake which occurred near Kassa (Slovakia) could be felt in several settlements in northeastern Hungary, the Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory of the Earth Physics and Space Research Institute told MTI on Monday evening.

In their announcement, they wrote that the earthquake was reported on Monday evening at 20:23 in Slovakia, 60 kilometers northeast of Kassa. They added: the earthquake was also felt in Vásárosnamény, Miskolc, Hajdúnánás and Sárospatak.

The National Directorate General of Disaster Management wrote on its Facebook page that no damage has been reported so far.





MTI