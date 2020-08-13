Budapest Airport: Passenger Numbers on the Rise

The number of passengers at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport has been continually rising, with 300,000 people using the airport in July and their number is expected to grow further in August, the communications director of the airport operator Budapest Airport said.

Katalin Valentinyi told public Kossuth Rádió that traffic at the airport had practically stopped as a result of the novel coronavirus, with the number of passengers totalling less than 10,000 in April. Air travel, however, is safe and the increase in passenger numbers shows that people’s confidence is returning, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay