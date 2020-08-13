LMP Calls on Government to Publish Planned Measures for 2nd Wave

The opposition LMP party has called on the government to make public the measures planned for a potential second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

Party co-leader János Kendernay told a press conference that recent news warned that a second wave may be nigh. The government, he said, should publish the preparations under way for the autumn “instead of a meaningless national consultation survey”, he said. Kendernay also called on the government to “level with the people” and give clear instructions for the citizens, companies and the education system for a potential second wave. During the spring lockdown, the government was “constantly late” in rolling out measures and mainly leaned on examples from abroad, Kendernay insisted. Now, it could use its own experience to plan ahead, and “tardiness is no longer acceptable”, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay