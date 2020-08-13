DK Urges Preparation for Full Digital Education

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) is asking the government to have a plan ready to transition to online education again in case a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Hungary makes this necessary, a party lawmaker said.

“Classes in schools might have to be suspended again because of Covid-19 in some regions, or across the country,” deputy group leader Gergely Arató told a press conference. “It should not happen again that the government fails to prepare the system for full digital education, or a mixed system of digital and traditional place-based classroom,” he said. Further, Arató called on the government to set up an inventory of IT devices that can be distributed in schools and prepare an up-to-date digital curriculum. He also called for postponing the introduction of the new national curriculum.

