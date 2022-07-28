PET Cup to Start on River Tisza on July 29th

The 10th PET Cup (PET Kupa) will be held to clean up an 86km section of the River Tisza and its floodplains in north-eastern Hungary between July 29 and August 7, the cup’s organisers said on Wednesday.

Twelve veteran PET Cup teams and several canoes will skim the river from waste between Cigánd and Tiszadada, the Termeszetfilm.hu society told MTI. “The Tisza Plastic Cup initiative is the first in the world in which participating teams use boats they have built from waste collected from nature. They use renewable energy, hand power, oars, sails or solar panels to move their boats,” the association said. The waste collected will get sorted and some 60% of it recycled. Since it was first held in 2013, the Cup has become a major environmental clean-up programme, which has cleaned the Tisza and its floodplains of 225 tonnes of waste, the organisation said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay