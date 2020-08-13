Registered Infections in Hungary Increase By 22

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has gone up by 22 to 4,768 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of fatalities has remained unchanged at 605, while 3,529 people have made a recovery. There are 634 active infections and 64 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, five on ventilators. Fully 7,730 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 366,356. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad.

Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country. This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,102), followed by Pest County (706) and the counties of Fejér (382), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (265). Tolna county has the fewest infections (18).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay