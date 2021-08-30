Family Affairs Minister Receives Thomas More Award in Rome

Katalin Novák, Hungary’s minister without portfolio for family affairs, has received the International Catholic Legislators Network’s (ICLN) Saint Thomas More Award, Novak’s press office said on Sunday.

Novák was presented the award, named after the 16th century Lord Chancellor of England and humanists statesman, in Rome where she attended the 12th international conference of Catholic legislators over the weekend. The minister received the award for her achievements “in strengthening families and promoting marriages”, her office said in a statement. Novák is the first Hungarian official to receive the award which is given annually, the office said.

