According to RTL Klub, mothers can give birth at the Géza Hetényi Hospital in Szolnok only on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On the other days they are sent to Debrecen or Budapest. Magyar Narancs was the first to write about obstetrics in trouble. One of the doctors at the hospital says there aren’t enough people to keep the ward running safely. An expectant mother complained she was terrified of the uncertainty.

24.hu

pixabay