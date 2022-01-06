Hungary Records 82 Covid Deaths, 5,270 New Infections

Altogether 82 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 5,270 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 6,269,955 people have received a first jab, while 5,990,568 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 3,191,997 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections has risen to 101,457, while hospitals are treating 3,090 Covid-19 patients, 307 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,269,979 have been registered with the virus, while 39,599 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,128,923 people have made a recovery.

