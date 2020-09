Hungary prosecutes 47% of the cases investigated by the European Union’s anti-fraud body OLAF, far above the European Union average of 39%, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

In the body’s 2019 report, OLAF said the body’s recommendations directed at Hungary had fallen from ten in 2015 and 2016, to six in 2017, 4 in 2018 and 3 in 2019. Several of the recommended cases were already being investigated at the time of the recommendation, the office said.

MTI