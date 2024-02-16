Mild, spring-like weather is expected over the weekend

The weather is expected to be milder than usual during the weekend, the peak temperature will still be around 10 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, there may be light rain in places along the Miskolc-Szeged line – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, the mist and fog will dissipate, and the weather will turn sunny even in cloudy areas, at most there will be only a few veil clouds in the sky. The air movement east of the Danube will typically be weak or moderate, while the south-easterly, easterly wind will be brisk in Transdanubia, and occasionally strong in Sopron. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 11 and 16 degrees.

On Saturday, the dispersal of mist and fog patches is usually followed by cloudy, sunny weather, and then in the second half of the day, thicker clouds will arrive from the west. Scattered light rain and showers are likely from the precipitation band running from west to east in the afternoon. Air movement will be mostly moderate. The minimum temperature is expected to be between minus 5 and 3 degrees. The peak value will be between 10 and 16 degrees, the weather will be cooler in the northeast and milder in the southwest.

On Sunday, variable cloudy weather with more or less sunshine can be expected, but more or less cloudy areas may remain in the convergence zone along the Miskolc-Szeged axis, and there may be light rain and showers here and there. The north-west and north winds will revive in a large area, and in some places will strengthen, but the air movement will remain weak in the central part of the country. Minus 2 and 7 in the morning, 8-14 degrees in the early afternoon, it will be cooler in the more permanently cloudy regions.

(MTI)