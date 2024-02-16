A Ukrainian citizen raped a woman in Debrecen

The Mezőkövesd District Court ordered the arrest of a Ukrainian man who raped a Debrecen woman on February 11 for sexual violence, the Press Department of the Miskolc Court announced.

According to the data of the investigation, in the early hours of the morning, the Ukrainian suspect met the victim in a nightclub in Debrecen and offered to take her home in his car. After that, the heavily intoxicated woman noticed that they were not heading in the direction of her residence, so she called the emergency services on her mobile phone several times.

According to the statement, the suspect finally took the victim to Tiszaújváros, parked the car on a street, and in the back seat – squeezing the victim’s mouth and neck – tore off her underwear and performed a sexual act against her will. As a result of the act, the victim suffered injuries that healed within eight days, they added.

According to the court’s point of view – taking into account the amount of imprisonment that can be imposed, which is from 2 to 8 years – it is reasonable to fear that the defendant of foreign nationality may escape or hide. He is staying in Hungary for employment, and it is assumed that he would go abroad if he were released. In addition, there is also the risk that he would try to intimidate or influence the victim, thereby thwarting the success of the procedure.

Based on all these reasons, the Mezőkövesd District Court found the arrest of the suspect to be justified and ordered it for one month. The order is final, the announcement says.