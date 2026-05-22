A man is charged with murder in Debrecen after he found and strangled his acquaintance

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who allegedly intoxicated and then strangled an acquaintance.

According to the indictment, the victim was previously helped by the defendant’s acquaintance to find accommodation in Debrecen, where the defendant was living. The man frequently drank at a local pub.

On the evening of November 10, 2024, the defendant was again at the pub, where the victim joined him and his acquaintances for drinking, which later continued elsewhere. The defendant became increasingly aggressive and repeatedly argued with the victim. They eventually left together in the early hours, after which the defendant called the victim to the rented apartment, allegedly intending to demand money based on their alcohol consumption.

Inside the apartment, the defendant allegedly continued to give the victim alcohol in order to further intoxicate him and prevent him from defending himself. He demanded money, claiming he had paid for the drinks, and the victim handed over 20,000 forints. Unsatisfied, the defendant demanded more, but the victim refused. A fight broke out, during which the defendant repeatedly hit the victim and then strangled him.

The following morning, the defendant’s acquaintance arrived at the apartment, where they found the victim and attempted to resuscitate him. The acquaintance then took 600,000 forints in cash from the victim and left. The defendant reported the incident to the police later that morning.

The prosecutor’s office charges the detained man with murder committed for financial gain and base motives, while his acquaintance is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The prosecution has requested that, in the event of a guilty plea, the court sentence the main defendant to 18 years in prison and his accomplice to 2 years, confiscate the stolen money, and ban both from public affairs.

(ugyeszseg.hu)