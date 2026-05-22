The seriously injured victims of the explosion at the MOL Group plant in Tiszaújváros are being treated in Debrecen

The injured workers from the explosion at the MOL Petrochemicals plant were transported to hospitals in Debrecen and Miskolc, Hungary’s minister for the economy and energy announced on Facebook on Friday morning. Health Minister Zsolt Hegedűs expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and thanked emergency responders, healthcare workers, disaster management teams and all personnel involved for their rapid and professional response.

István Kapitány said the emergency report was received at 8:47 a.m., stating that an explosion had occurred at the MOL Petrochemicals facility in Tiszaújváros.

One person died at the scene, while another suffered severe, life-threatening airway burns and was airlifted to the University of Debrecen. Seven others sustained minor burn injuries.

Authorities said hospital capacity and emergency response resources were sufficient, patient transport had been organized, and the Honvéd Hospital remained on standby.

In a comment under his social media post, Health Minister Hegedűs added that four injured people — including two in serious condition — were taken to the hospital in Debrecen, while five people with minor injuries were transported to a hospital in Miskolc.