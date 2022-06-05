Pentecost Brings Rain to Many Places

We can expect a sunny morning on Pentecost Sunday, but in the afternoon another layer of veil clouds will arrive from the west, which will thicken in the evening.

During the day there may be showers and thunderstorms, and in the evening there will be an extensive rainfall. The north wind is picking up east of the Danube, there may be strong gusts in the Zemplén area, writes Kiderül.hu. However, the rain does not bring much cooling either. The highest daytime temperatures are mostly between 25 and 31 degrees on Sunday. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 14 and 22 degrees.

kiderul.hu

pixabay