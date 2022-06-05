Pentecost Brings Rain to Many Places

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Pentecost Brings Rain to Many Places

We can expect a sunny morning on Pentecost Sunday, but in the afternoon another layer of veil clouds will arrive from the west, which will thicken in the evening.

During the day there may be showers and thunderstorms, and in the evening there will be an extensive rainfall. The north wind is picking up east of the Danube, there may be strong gusts in the Zemplén area, writes Kiderül.hu. However, the rain does not bring much cooling either. The highest daytime temperatures are mostly between 25 and 31 degrees on Sunday. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 14 and 22 degrees.

kiderul.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Mothers Can Give Birth at the Szolnok Hospital Only on Mondays or Wednesdays

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Weather Alert Issued Due to Thunderstorms and Hail

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Pentecost Brings Rain to Many Places

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *