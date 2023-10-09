The Debrecen police arrested the man who stole 13 scooters and bicycles

Debrecen detectives arrested the 42-year-old man who allegedly stole a total of 13 scooters and bicycles over the course of a month.

The police have received several reports of bicycle and scooter thefts in Debrecen in recent weeks. The police investigated each case thoroughly and it soon became clear that one person could have committed all the crimes.

Criminal prosecutors paid special attention to the identification and capture of the perpetrator. A raid service was held on the evening of October 5, 2023, when a man riding a scooter was stopped and given an ID on Csapó Street. The 42-year-old local resident gave confused answers to their questions, and could not account for the origin of the scooter he had. The investigators searched his clothing and backpack on the spot, the latter hid gloves, a power cutter and a ski mask.

The man was arrested, and after questioning him as a suspect, he was taken into criminal custody and his arrest was initiated, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen. He made a detailed confession, a total of six scooters and seven bicycle thefts can be linked to his name, but suspicions arose that he could be connected to several similar crimes.

The Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft.