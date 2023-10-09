Lecture on volcanoes in Italian at the University of Debrecen

Spectacular satellite and thermal camera images made Friday’s lecture about volcanoes in Italy special, which volcanologist Sonia Calvari, research director of the Etna Observatory (Catania) of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Catania) gave to the students of the University of Debrecen and the high school students of Debrecen studying Italian.



Sonia Calvari, one of Italy’s best-known researchers and experts in volcanoes and earthquake forecasting, is organized by the Italian Department of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen in the organization of the Associazione Italiana Cultura Sport (AICS), the association of Italian culture and sport recognized by the Italian government. came to Debrecen with the cooperation of a non-governmental organization operating in the area.

The eruption of Vesuvius AD. In 79 he destroyed the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, but actually preserved them for posterity; this duality always accompanies the seismic phenomena, which are always a topical topic for researchers because of the active volcanoes, said László Pete at the opening of the event. The head of the Italian Department of the Faculty of Humanities emphasized that the interactive event offers students of the Italian language, in addition to academic knowledge, the opportunity to practice the Italian language.

In addition to UD students majoring in Italian, the students and teachers of the Debrecen high schools (Ady Endre High School, Csokonai Vitéz Mihály High School, Svetits Catholic Kindergarten, Tóth Árpád High School, Primary School, High School and Collegiate College) studying Italian, as well as Italians living in the city, Roberto Sarcià, the honorary consul of the Italian Republic also visited the Main Hall.

The speaker and the audience were also welcomed by Giovanni Colosimo, the president of AICS Ungheria, recalling the presentation a year ago, also organized together with the Italian Department of UD Faculty of Humanities. At that time, the history of the Riace bronze sculptures was presented in the framework of a presentation in Italian, which interested people could see and hear only in two places in Hungary: the Budapest Italian Institute of Culture and the University of Debrecen.

During the current 60-minute lecture, Sonia Calvari explained the seismic phenomena of the Mediterranean region, the formation and characteristics of volcanoes, with particular regard to Etna, and also talked about the dynamics and dangers of eruptions, as well as the types of lava flows. He especially emphasized the importance of monitoring and forecasting, since, for example, one and a half million people around Etna could be in danger in the event of a possible eruption. In addition, he gave a glimpse into the everyday life of his work, during which they monitor Etna non-stop with permanently installed thermal cameras in order to predict the points and intensity of lava eruptions so that in an emergency it is possible to evacuate the affected population in time.

After the presentation, the head of the Italian Department of UD Faculty of Humanities and the president of AICS Ungheria discussed the continuation of the series, so it is expected that those interested in the Italian language, culture and science will be able to learn about new interesting scientific innovations.

(unideb.hu)