The jubilees of the Faculty of Sciences and Technology received their diplomas

The Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen welcomed its students who graduated fifty, sixty, sixty-five and seventy years ago. More than a hundred people received their diplomas at the ceremony on Sunday. In addition to greeting the jubilees, the faculty’s teachers and researchers were also awarded for their outstanding professional work.



With today’s intimate ceremony, when we symbolically hand over diplomas to you again, the university expresses its appreciation for the long and successful work that you have done during your career

– Ferenc Kun, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen – began his celebratory speech.

The professor emphasized that the faculty, founded in 1949, is now one of the regional centers of research, development, and innovation, which is committed to quality professional training and strives for continuous renewal following the challenges of the times.

Ferenc Kun recalled that in 2006, in order to meet the needs of professionals in the region, engineering courses based on strong natural science foundations were launched, as a result of which the training palette was expanded to include technological and technical areas. And in 2016, dual training was also launched with great success. Teacher training and the internationalization of the faculty are also given priority.

– Our goal is for our students to enter the labor market armed with valuable knowledge and with a competitive diploma in hand. To ensure this, we maintain close relations with the most important companies in our wider region. The basis of our network of industrial relations is our outsourced departments operating at companies, through which market participants, and future employers, also participate in the training of our students, explained the head of the faculty.

Ferenc Kun emphasized: that the scientific curiosity, open, creative, and innovative thinking acquired in the faculty’s research and development workshops give the listeners a guide that they can draw from for a lifetime.

I think that studying at our faculty means rank. We owe this rank to the uprightness, moral and professional behavior that you, dear celebrants, have demonstrated over several decades in your work and life. Their standing sets an example for later generations, their children and grandchildren, many of whom also studied with us

– concluded the dean’s festive thoughts.

160 former students of the faculty applied for honorary diplomas, 106 students who graduated fifty years ago received gold, 43 students who graduated sixty years ago received diamond degrees, 10 students who graduated sixty-five years ago received iron diplomas, and one student who graduated seventy years ago received a ruby diploma. The diplomas were handed over to the jubilants by Vice Rector József Tőzsér and Dean Ferenc Kun.

Pál Dudics, a chemistry-physics high school teacher who graduated in 1973, gave a greeting on behalf of the awardees, and István Gaál, president of the KLTE Friends Circle, greeted the honorees.

At the ceremony on Sunday, retired university professor József Kónya was also welcomed, to whom Minister for Culture and Innovation János Csák awarded the Memorial Medal for Educational Service for his decades of outstanding, conscientious and exemplary teaching activity in the field of higher education.

With the Faculty of Sciences and Technology Award, the Faculty of Sciences and Technology recognizes teachers and specialists who, with their teaching work and activities in primary and secondary school talent management, have helped to popularize the natural and technical sciences, enriched the educational life of the Faculty of Sciences and Technology and promoted the enrollment of the faculty. Based on the decision of the Faculty Council and at the suggestion of the Institute of Earth Sciences, the Faculty of Sciences and Technology Prize was awarded this year to István Arday, a staff member of the Education Office, the initiator, and organizer of the Less Nándor National Geography Competition.

The Faculty of Sciences and Technology Department Award can be received by those educators and researchers who have enriched the educational and scientific life of the faculty with their work over the course of several decades, sometimes an entire career, and who can be set as an example for the younger generation. The gold grade of the award can be given to a lecturer who has been working at the faculty for 40 years, the diamond grade for 50 years, and the iron grade for those who have been working at the faculty for 60 years.

Professor Emeritus György Bazsa, Professor Emeritus Ernő Brücher and Professor Emeritus József Szabó received the Iron Chair Award of the Faculty of Science and Technology.

Gyémánt Katedra Award was given to: retired university professor Gyula Rábai and retired university associate professor Márta Berka. The Golden Department Award was received by associate professor Zoltán Papp and associate professor Zsolt Schram.

