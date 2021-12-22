New sports brand at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The Operational Organizing Committee of the University of Debrecen held an external meeting in Mád. The board has defined the tasks of organizing the European University Games in three years’ time and has also decided to launch a new international sporting event.

The University of Debrecen (DE) and the University of Miskolc will jointly organize the European University Games in 2024 (EUG 2024). As stated earlier: such a large-scale sporting event has never been held in Hungary.

We are planning to create our own international sports brand called V4 Campus Sports Festival.

– said László Balogh, director of the institute.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

