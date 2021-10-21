Outstanding athletes were awarded at the University of Debrecen

Outstanding athletes from the University of Debrecen were able to receive diplomas at the Sports Science Training Center. At Tuesday’s awards ceremony, UD rewarded students who were unable to attend the awards ceremony held on yoUDay due to training camp and competition abroad.

Andrea Lenténé Puskás, Deputy Director of the Coordinating Institute of Sports Science of the University of Debrecen, said that the preparation of the four winners at the event was significantly hampered by the COVID-19 epidemic, but still achieved great results. at international competitions.

Rector of the University of Debrecen awarded Norbert Petasz Tóth, Petra Senánszky, Janka Ökrös and Bence Krajcsi.

hirek.undeb.hu