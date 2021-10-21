The former students of the University of Debrecen, who graduated 65, 60 and 50 years ago, were greeted by the Faculty of Medicine

At the jubilee diploma award ceremony of the Faculty of Medicine on Sunday, Dean László Mátyus greeted those who had received their medical degrees 65, 60 and 50 years ago, respectively.

Diligently and faithfully to their oath, they served the Hungarian healthcare industry and gained recognition and appreciation at home and abroad for our country and Alma Mater. Thanks and respect for their willingness to sacrifice, for their honest standing. Let their careers be exemplary for young colleagues

– emphasized László Mátyus.

63 people received their diplomas at the festivities held on Sunday in the Hall of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

 

