The interrogation of the man who caused life-threatening injuries has begun in Debrecen

The young Tunisian guy caused serious, life-threatening injuries to the victim after a fight.

At dawn on October 16, 2021, the police received a report that a fight had taken place in Debrecen, in front of a downtown nightclub. The officers immediately went to the scene where eyewitnesses were questioned and data were collected. A foreign man was injured in the fight and was taken to the hospital by ambulance staff.

On October 18, 2021, the police identified and took the alleged perpetrator to the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters. The interrogation of the 20-year-old young Tunisian suspect is still ongoing.

police.hu