The activists of the Debrecen Fairy Circle Foundation did not rest on the weekends either, in fact, they are beyond really busy days.

According to the foundation, they managed to bring donations to fifteen children from seven families, where they were happy to receive food packages.

The main goal of the foundation is to find people in need in cooperation with other non-profit organizations. If you would also donate to those in need, you can find out the details here.

debreceninap.hu