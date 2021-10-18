A 47-year-old man was selling the drugs in his apartment in Debrecen

On the morning of October 16, 2021, the police of the Debrecen Police Headquarters captured and produced a man from Szombathely, about whom they had information that he was selling drugs in his apartment in Debrecen.

Investigators conducted a search at the apartment, where nearly four kilograms of drug suspects, several cell phones, and devices used to portion and sell the drug were found and seized.

Police interrogated the man on suspected criminal suspicion of abuse of a new psychoactive substance, detained him, and made a motion to arrest him.

police.hu