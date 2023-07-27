The police in Debrecen again checked the drivers with a drone

In order to improve traffic safety, the police officers of the Debrecen Police Department inspected the intersection of Kassai út – Benczúr Gyula utca in Debrecen.

The uniformed officers also deployed a drone, which was used to monitor road users from the air, in order to filter out drivers who ignore the rules of road traffic while driving.

In the course of two hours, the police took action in 47 cases for violation of priority and overtaking rules, failure to follow the mandatory direction of travel, failure to use a seat belt, hand-held mobile phone use and speeding.