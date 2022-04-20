Police: Close to 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 4,556 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,203 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 1,061 people, the police website said on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it said. Budapest police received 880 refugees, 314 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website. Refugees arriving on special train services at Kőbánya felső railway station, in eastern Budapest, were taken by bus to the BOK sports and events centre serving as a humanitarian transit point.

