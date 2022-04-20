Hungary Records 106 Covid Deaths, 4,978 New Infections Over Long Weekend

Altogether 106 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the four-day Easter holiday, while 4,978 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,405,123 people have received a first jab, while 6,190,793 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,856,637 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 279,067 a fourth shot. The number of active infections stands at 77,710, while hospitals are treating 1,560 Covid-19 patients, 49 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,884,458 have been registered with the virus, while 45,971 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,760,777 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay