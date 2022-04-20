Hungary Records 106 Covid Deaths, 4,978 New Infections Over Long Weekend

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 106 Covid Deaths, 4,978 New Infections Over Long Weekend

Altogether 106 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the four-day Easter holiday, while 4,978 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

 

So far 6,405,123 people have received a first jab, while 6,190,793 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,856,637 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 279,067 a fourth shot. The number of active infections stands at 77,710, while hospitals are treating 1,560 Covid-19 patients, 49 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,884,458 have been registered with the virus, while 45,971 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,760,777 people have made a recovery.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

New Parliament to Meet on May 2nd

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 106 Covid Deaths, 4,978 New Infections Over Long Weekend

Tóháti Zsuzsa

One third of young Hungarians plan to look for work abroad

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *