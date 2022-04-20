Vehicle Fuel Sales Lifted By Petrol Tourism

Vehicle fuel sales in Hungary climbed in the double digits in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Tuesday issue of business daily Világgazdaság said, citing figures of the Hungarian Petroleum Association (MÁSZ).

Petrol sales climbed by 29.5% to 383 million litres, while diesel sales increased by 36.7% to 712 million litres. Even excluding the effect of the low, pandemic base, vehicle fuel sales rose by around 20%, the paper said, pointing to petrol tourism as the “main reason” for the increase, MÁSZ secretary-general Ottó Grád told the paper. Hungary’s government temporarily capped retail petrol and diesel prices at 480 forints (EUR 1.28) per litre from November 15 to ease accelerating inflation.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay