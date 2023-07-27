III. Debrecen Street Music Days

On July 28 and 29, 2023, the bands will hit the strings again in the city center. This time, the audience can enjoy even more colorful productions at 4 locations.
STREET MUSIC schedule 2023
28.07.2023 FRIDAY
Hal köz
17.00 Esthee
18.00 FrankNDave
19.00 Fifti-Fifti
20.00 Agyagbanda Együttes
Glass pyramid next to the Great Refromed Church of Debrecen
17.00 San Marco
18.00 Debrecen Perka Klub
19.00 4 Voices és barátai
20.00 Vajda Fecó
Csapó u-Dósa Nádor tér
17.00 Elek zenekar
18.00 Fegyver Balázs (zongora)
19.00 Peer formáció
20.00 Kelet Brass Band
DEMKI Youth house yard
19.00 Szilágyi Ágnes (zongora)
20.00 Fundead
21.00 Agyagbanda Együttes
29.07.2023 SATURDAY
Halköz
17.00 Patrick Mcmullan
18.00 Steady Pluto
19.00 Kamilla Karnóth
20.00 Minimum4
Glass pyramid next to the Great Refromed Church of Debrecen
17.00 Esthee
18.00 Drimba Cristina ft. NCA
19.00 Vibe&Music
20.00 Patrick Mcmullan
Csapó u-Dósa Nádor tér
17.00 Kamilla Karnóth
18.00 Luca Balduccio
19.00 Blues fathers
20.00 Drimba Cristina ft. NCA
DEMKI Youth house yard
19.00 Fifti fifti
20.00 Hodossy Zoltán (gitár)
21.00 Árnyéknyúl
All concerts are free.
You can find the event’s Facebook page here.