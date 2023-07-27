III. Debrecen Street Music Days

On July 28 and 29, 2023, the bands will hit the strings again in the city center. This time, the audience can enjoy even more colorful productions at 4 locations.

STREET MUSIC schedule 2023

28.07.2023 FRIDAY

Hal köz

17.00 Esthee

18.00 FrankNDave

19.00 Fifti-Fifti

20.00 Agyagbanda Együttes

Glass pyramid next to the Great Refromed Church of Debrecen

17.00 San Marco

18.00 Debrecen Perka Klub

19.00 4 Voices és barátai

20.00 Vajda Fecó

Csapó u-Dósa Nádor tér

17.00 Elek zenekar

18.00 Fegyver Balázs (zongora)

19.00 Peer formáció

20.00 Kelet Brass Band

DEMKI Youth house yard

19.00 Szilágyi Ágnes (zongora)

20.00 Fundead

21.00 Agyagbanda Együttes

29.07.2023 SATURDAY

Halköz

17.00 Patrick Mcmullan

18.00 Steady Pluto

19.00 Kamilla Karnóth

20.00 Minimum4

Glass pyramid next to the Great Refromed Church of Debrecen

17.00 Esthee

18.00 Drimba Cristina ft. NCA

19.00 Vibe&Music

20.00 Patrick Mcmullan

Csapó u-Dósa Nádor tér

17.00 Kamilla Karnóth

18.00 Luca Balduccio

19.00 Blues fathers

20.00 Drimba Cristina ft. NCA

DEMKI Youth house yard

19.00 Fifti fifti

20.00 Hodossy Zoltán (gitár)

21.00 Árnyéknyúl

All concerts are free.

You can find the event’s Facebook page here.