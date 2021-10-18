The temporary traffic order on the University Avenue in Debrecen will change from tomorrow

In connection with the capacity-increasing investment of Bethlen Street and Egyetem Avenue in Debrecen, the construction on the University Avenue work area is proceeding according to schedule – the local government of Debrecen said. On the odd side of the section between Komlóssy Street and King Louis the Great Square, the contractor carried out the necessary water utility reconstruction. From Tuesday, October 19, work will continue on the same section on the other side. The temporary traffic order is expected to be established on October 19, 2021. For the traffic on the odd side, traffic will be provided in a 2 × 1 lane.

The expected duration of the construction works is 25 days.

On the road section, if necessary, reciprocal signal traffic control can also be expected. Passengers are asked not to drive out of routine.

Debrecen City Hall Press