International Eucharistic Congress Closing Mass to Be Preceded By Cultural Performances

Pope Francis’s closing mass at next month’s International Eucharistic Congress at Budapest’s Heroes’ Square will be preceded by two hours of cultural performances, the Congress’s press department said on Monday. Performers will include a 2,100-member choir assembled for the Congress from 82 separate choirs, Ghanaian-Hungarian singer Sena Dagadu, Hungarian singer Gabi Tóth, as well as Hungarian jazz acapella group Jazzation.

The event will also feature a performance of Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály’s Budavári Te Deum by the Hungarian State Opera Choir and Orchestra. Opera singers Erika Miklósa, Lúcia Megyesi Schwartz, Gergely Boncsér and András Palerdi will perform solos. The event will also be attended by Hungarian para athlete Luca Ekler and parafencer Gyöngyi Dani. The International Eucharistic Congress will be held in Budapest from Sept. 5 to 12.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay