Online Shopping Shifting to Mobile Apps

Some 97% of the around 6.2 million internet users in Hungary use a smartphone and one-quarter of users have installed a shopping application on their device, business daily Világgazdaság said on Tuesday, citing data from market research company GKI Digital’s Online Retail Big Picture Hungary survey.

According to the survey, 1.55 million people, or 25% of Hungarian internet users use a mobile application related to online shopping, but the ratio is even higher, at around 35%, among young adults aged 18 to 29. Around 37% of smartphone users tend to shop online using their mobile handset. Although it is possible to make purchases online from the browser of your phone, most people install retailers’ shopping apps because they make shopping easier and more convenient, the paper said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay