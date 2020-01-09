Hungary posts trade surplus of 500 million euros in November

Hungary posted a trade surplus of 500 million euros in November, 59 million euros more than the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data. Exports decreased by 0.1% year on year to 9.469 billion euros, while imports fell by 0.8% to 8.969 billion. Trade with other European Union member states accounted for about 80% of exports and 76% of imports.

For the period January-November, exports were up an annual 4.4% at 101.456 billion euros and imports rose by 4.9% to 96.590 billion.

The trade surplus for the period was 4.866 billion euros, narrowing by 277 million from the same period a year earlier.

MTI