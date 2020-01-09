Paks receives HUF 4 billion in development funding

The town of Paks, in central Hungary, has received nearly 4 billion forints (EUR 12.1m) in government funding for developments in connection with the upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear plant, the mayor told MTI. Péter Szabó said 1.9 billion forints will go towards developing the town’s water supply and sewage system to ensure drinking water for the two new reactor blocks and to service public demand, which is expected to grow as the construction gets under way.

Another 1.9 billion will be used to procure plots for a new quarter featuring cultural, administrative, law enforcement and educational institutions, as well as a disaster management centre, he said.

Szabó noted that the town of 19,600 inhabitants expects to see an influx of some 10,000-12,000 people during the construction works and a growth of some 5,000-6,000 afterwards.

MTI