Changeable Weather to Come This Week

Changeable weather is expected this week: we must be prepared for sunshine and rain, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

Showers and thunderstorms will disappear in most places on Pentecost Monday morning. We can expect several hours of sunshine, with intermittent filtration in some areas. The wind is getting stronger in some places. The northeastern, north wind is accompanied by vivid, strong shocks in some places. The lowest temperatures will be between 13 and 18 degrees, but it can be colder in windless parts. The highest temperatures in the eastern part of the country will be between 27 and 31 degrees, but in Transdanubia the weather will be a few degrees cooler.

Mostly cloudy, sunny weather is expected on Tuesday. In the evening, however, a cold front approaches the country from the west. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in front of the front in some places during the day and then along the front, most likely in the Trans-Tisza region. In Transdanubia, the wind is getting stronger. The temperature will be between 13 and 18 degrees in the morning. In the afternoon, the temperature rises between 26 and 32 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to recur in several places on Wednesday, and there is even a chance of sustained, significant rainfall. In the Trans-Tisza region, however, the probability of precipitation is still lower. The air movement is lively to the east of the Danube, and it can be strong in Transdanubia. During the coldest hours, the temperature will be between 13 and 19 degrees. In the afternoon, the air usually heats up between 25 and 32 degrees, it will be the warmest in the Trans-Tisza region, but it can be a few degrees colder in the rainy areas.

On Thursday, the clouds on the cold front are more likely to be over the eastern part of the country, with plenty of sunshine to the west of it. Rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected to the east of the Danube, and there will be only a few places of precipitation in Transdanubia. The wind will be strong in Transdanubia. It is expected to be 13-20 degrees in the morning and 24-30 degrees during the day, but it can be a few degrees colder in rainy areas.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Friday and only in some places we can expect thunderstorms. The wind is getting stronger in many places. Temperatures are likely to be between 13 and 18 degrees in the afternoon and between 25 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday as well. The minima are between 13 and 18 degrees on both days. Maximum is expected to be between 27 and 32 degrees on Saturday and 28 and 33 degrees on Sunday.

MTI

pixabay