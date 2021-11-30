Concentrations of coronavirus hereditary material in wastewater remain high, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) reported on Tuesday.

It has been written that the average coronavirus concentration in wastewater samples remains high, with most samples showing a stagnant trend. A decreasing trend compared to the previous weeks can be observed in the samples of Békéscsaba and Debrecen, but in Szekszárd there is an increase again. In terms of concentrations, most of the samples tested fall into the “elevated” category.

The NNK warned that those with symptoms should not go to the community, but should stay at home and notify their GP by phone. They are also asked to keep a distance of 1.5 meters, wear a mask on public transport, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly. The NNK recommends that everyone take the opportunity to be vaccinated.

MTI

pixabay