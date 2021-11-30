KSH: The Average Gross Earnings in Hungary are HuF 428,000

In September, average gross and net earnings were 9.1 percent higher than a year earlier. Growth continued after 8.9 percent in August.

The average gross earnings of full-time employees were HUF 428,100, and the average net earnings excluding benefits were HUF 284,700, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday. With inflation at 5.5 per cent in September, real earnings were 3.4 per cent higher than a year ago, compared with an annual rise of 3.8 per cent in August.

Gross earnings among enterprises grew by 8.0 per cent and in the budget by 9.4 per cent due to high wage increases in some areas. Compared to the previous month, the growth rate of enterprises accelerated by 0.8 percentage points and that of the budget by 1.3 percentage points. The median value of gross earnings was HUF 349,300, 8.8 percent higher than a year earlier. Net earnings, taking into account discounts, increased by 8.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Regular average gross earnings, excluding bonuses one-month special benefits, were estimated at HUF 406,800, 9.0 percent higher than a year earlier. Earnings were on average 7.2 per cent higher in industry, 9.4 per cent higher in construction and 7.7 per cent higher in trade than a year ago, reaching HUF 446,700, HUF 345,700 and HUF 397,300 respectively. Earnings grew by 9.8 per cent in the field of accommodation and food service activities and by 9.3 per cent in the field of infocommunications and started at an average of HUF 272,600 and HUF 714,400, respectively. In health care, the average earnings excluding public employees increased by 36.7 per cent to HUF 542,400, while in education it stood at HUF 385 thousand in September, an increase of 7.1 per cent. The 19.5 per cent increase in earnings in non-profit organizations can be largely explained by the changes in the form of ownership of higher education institutions in August.

Compared to September last year, the number of employees increased by 130,000, or 4.5 per cent, excluding public employees, and the number of employees increased by 121,000, or 4.0 per cent, according to KSH data.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay