Real Madrid Head Coach Had a Heart Attack

Pablo Laso, head coach of Real Madrid’s Real Madrid basketball team has had a heart attack and is being treated at Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital.

According to the club’s website, the 54-year-old coach was taken to Sanitas La Moraleja Hospital, but no exact information was given about his condition. At the same time, the Marca sports daily knows that the condition of the coach is stable. Laso has been leading the team since 2011, winning the Euroleague twice, the Spanish Championship five times and the Spanish King’s Cup six times. This year’s Euroleague silver medalist Real Madrid is currently playing the semi-finals of the Spanish league against Baskonia, where they lead by 2-0 overall. In Saturday’s second match, winning 83-71, Hanga scored 18 points as the most successful in the field. The third match will be played on Tuesday.

hirado.hu

pixabay