Accident on Main Road No. 47

There was an accident at the 17th kilometer of main road no. 47 around half past five. A rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene.

Two cars collided at the 17th kilometer of main road no. 47, between Sáránd and Derecske. As a result of the car crash, one of the cars fell into a ditch. A man was stuck in the vehicle. Professional firefighters from Debrecen started the technical rescue work. A rescue helicopter also arrived at the scene.

The affected section of the road has been closed to its full width.

Hajdú-Bihar Megyei Katasztrófavédelmi Igazgatóság

