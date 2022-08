A fire broke out in a residential building, in the Lórántffy garden belonging to Hajdúböszörmény, on Monday morning, reported the county fire protection.

One room of the building with a floor area of approximately sixty square meters was completely burned. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény and Debrecen rescued one person from the building and retrieved two gas cylinders. Units extinguished the fire. Ambulances also arrived at the scene.

debreceninap.hu