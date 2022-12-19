We can exchange a 365-day unlimited pass to the Debrecen Zoo

The country’s first rural zoo and botanical garden and the only classic amusement park is pleased to present its new type of annual passes as the holidays approach.

The good news for lovers of unlimited amusement park adventures and diverse large events is that not only the Strolling Pass, which entitles you to visit the zoo all year round but also the Experience Pass and VIP Pass, which provides even more unlimited services, can now be purchased on the institution’s online sales interface and cash desk.

The Experience Pass provides unlimited access to the Park for 365 days from the time of redemption and also entitles you to unlimited use of gaming machines during normal opening hours during the theme park season. The VIP pass also includes the entrance fee for events with separate entrances and the possibility of entering without queuing, so with it, you can experience all the adventures that the Park has in store for the next whole year.

All three types of passes can serve as a great gift for our loved ones, as they provide unforgettable experiences for a long time in the institution that has been providing entertainment for generations for six decades.

debreceninap.hu