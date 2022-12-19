Two men stole catalytic converters in Debrecen

According to the well-founded suspicion, the two men wanted to steal a catalytic converter from a car in Debrecen when they were caught red-handed. Investigators have completed their investigation into the case.

On the morning of April 11, 2022, the police received a report that two men were stomping on the exhaust of a car parked on Derék Street in Debrecen. After receiving the signal, the officers immediately went to the scene, where they arrested two men. According to the data of the investigation, the 25- and 26-year-old local residents cut off the catalytic converter from a car, but they could not take it away because the police caught them red-handed. Both men were produced and interrogated on the well-founded suspicion of attempted theft.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the case documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu