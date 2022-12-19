Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time in its history by defeating the last gold medalist French national team 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time and 3-3 overtime in the Qatar tournament’s final on Sunday.

The IFFHS, the international organization dealing with the history and statistics of football, has selected three players from the recent world champion Argentina national team in its dream team – writes the MTI.

In addition to Emiliano Martínez, who earned the title of best goalkeeper of the World Cup in Qatar, the list published after the final included the tournament’s best soccer player, Lionel Messi, and his striker partner, Julian Álvarez.

Kylian Mbappé, the striker who became the top scorer of the World Cup for the French team that lost in the final, was a member of the dream eleven, who scored a total of eight times in Qatar.

Two more French, three Moroccan, and two Croatian footballers were included in the international organization’s national team.

IFFHS Dream Team:

goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

defenders: Ashraf Hakimi (Morocco), Romain Saissz (Morocco), Josko Guardiol (Croatia), Theo Hernandez (France)

midfielders: Sofjan Amrabat (Morocco), Luka Modric (Croatia), Antoine Griezmann (France)

forwards: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Julian Álvarez (Argentina), Kylian Mbappé (France)