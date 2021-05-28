The Indian mutant appeared in Hungary

The Indian mutant has appeared in Hungary – announced István György, the head of the vaccination working group, at the briefing of the operative strain.

He said that the third wave of the epidemic is already behind us, but unfortunately the virus is still here and the Indian mutant is already present in Hungary.

According to epidemiological experts, it cannot be ruled out that there will be another wave of epidemics.

According to Chief National Officer Cecília Müller, there are two people infected with Indian variants, one of whom has already recovered, who had mild symptoms. The other is still in the hospital but does not need to be ventilated. Müller said the mutation was expected to appear in Hungary as well. She also said that the two people had not been abroad, not knowing how they got the infection.

The Indian mutant reached Europe a few weeks ago, so it was only a matter of time before it appeared in Hungary.

