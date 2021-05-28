A man from Debrecen broke the shop window of a barber shop

A report was received by the police on 27 May 2021 at around 11 pm that someone had broken into the shop window of a hairdressing shop in Debrecen.

The patrols immediately went to the scene and heard witnesses who could give an accurate description of the alleged perpetrator. Using the information obtained, a 31-year-old man was found minutes later, even near the scene, who was first verified and then held accountable for what had happened.

The local resident already admitted at that time that he had broken the shop window.

According to him, he could not handle only the accumulated tempers, so he threw a glass cup at his disposal into the shop window of the barber shop.

Investigators of the Debrecen Police Headquarters interrogated him as a suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a riot.

police.hu