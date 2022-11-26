Which is the Most Beautiful Wooden House and Who is the Kindest Seller of the Advent Fair in Debrecen? – Let’s Vote!

Organizers encourage visitors to the Debrecen Advent Fair to vote for the most beautiful Christmas cottage and the kindest service. Debrecen Advent Fair opens its doors on Saturday, November 26th.

Ninety Christmas-themed stands offer traditional handicrafts and special Christmas decorations, of which nearly thirty wooden houses offer a wide selection of the culinary delights of Christmas markets, waiting for the public with friendly and helpful service. The purpose of the competition is to find the most beautifully decorated wooden houses and the merchant or caterer who provides the best service. Competitors can be nominated for audience awards in three categories. They are looking for (1) the nicest-looking catering unit, (2) the nicest-looking vendor-cabin, and (3) the caterer or merchant who provides the best service.

You can vote online here by indicating the serial number and category found on the wooden houses for 10 days between November 26th and December 5th, 2022.

The winners of the audience award will be announced by the organizer after summing up the votes cast by visitors to Debrecen Advent Fair. The results will be announced on Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. on the outdoor stage in Dósa nádor square, where it will be revealed who will win the title of “Most Beautiful Christmas Wooden House”, “Most Beautiful Christmas Hut” and “Loveliest Christmas Vendor” in Debrecen Advent Fair 2022. On Facebook and Instagram, the audience can be encouraged to vote for the cottage they like the most by tagging @debreceniadvent and using the hashtag #debreceniadvent.

debreceninap.hu