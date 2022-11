A minibus crashed into a barrier and overturned on its side in the ditch at kilometer 165 of M3 motorway, in the Hejőkürt area, on the side heading towards Nyíregyháza.

The professional firefighters from Tiszaújváros and Mezőcsát, who were called to the scene, cut off the power to the vehicle. Ambulances also arrived at the site. Traffic is moving in one lane on the affected road section, the disaster management announced.



debreceninap.hu

pixabay