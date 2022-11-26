Two People Died in a Crash Between Debrecen and Ebes

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the 215th kilometer section of main road no. 4 on November 26th at around 12:30 p.m.

According to the currently available data, two cars collided head-on between Ebes and Debrecen under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. Two people lost their lives and several others were injured in the accident. A complete road closure is in effect on the road section affected by the accident during the site investigation and technical rescue, it is possible to detour towards Hajdúszovát, the police reported.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay